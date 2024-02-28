Big Changes Are Coming To Your Favorite Steakhouse Chains In 2024

Few eateries snare our senses as strongly as a good steak restaurant. Between the wafting smell of sizzling meat, the view of servers carrying platters of perfectly cooked pink proteins to and fro, and the moment of pure bliss following that long-awaited first bite, a steakhouse can provide the ultimate platform for a seriously memorable meal.

Luckily for us, there is no shortage of steakhouses in the United States. Major chains bearing the household names Outback, Ruth's Chris, LongHorn, Morton's, The Capital Grille, and others sit tantalizingly on corners around the country, waiting for us to step inside and fill our bellies with some of the best cuts of beef, chicken, or pork the world has to offer.

But in a market flooded with options for the consumer, each one of these chains — no matter its size or popularity — must have a willingness to change, adapt, and evolve with the times to survive. Some of our favorite steakhouse franchises are taking major steps to stay relevant and grow their businesses in 2024. We did a little digging to find out what meat-craving consumers can expect in the coming year. From fancy new locations to revamped menus to the elimination of beloved dishes, here are some of the big changes coming to your favorite steakhouse chains in 2024.