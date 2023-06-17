What Actually Makes Salt Bae's Restaurants Obscenely Expensive

Nobody managed to take the food world by storm quite like Nusret Gökce, a.k.a. Salt Bae. It's been a long time since 2017 when the chef, uh, flamboyantly seasoned a massive steak. Since then, he's managed to use his internet fame to transform his Istanbul restaurant Nusr-Et into a global franchise — although his expansion plans have the internet divided.

For one, his restaurants' prices are out of this world. At the London location, one group of four diners racked up a $50,000 bill that left Twitter stunned. Why the sky-high prices? Likely, due to the reason the restaurant exists in the first place: Salt Bae's personal celebrity status. "You're paying to fleetingly become part of the Salt Bae brand," cultural critic Kate Ng wrote for the Independent after Nusr-Et originally opened in London in 2021. Simply put, diners at Salt Bae's restaurants can post on social media and brag to friends about the experience — and Salt Bae can profit off that opportunity.

Food and celebrity are intertwined in so many contexts — just take the rapidly growing trend of all those celeb-owned alcohol brands. While Salt Bae's personal fame certainly helps inflate the prices at his restaurants, the food's opulence itself is integral to the brand.