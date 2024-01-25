Filet Mignon Vs Ribeye: Everything You Need To Know

Lovers of steak have loads of choice cuts to choose from, from New York strip to flank. Each steak will have its own characteristics when it comes to flavor, texture, and even nutritional value, and all of this depends on where on the cow it comes from. As a rule of thumb, harder-working muscles will tend to be tougher in texture and require low, slow cooking to bring out their rich flavor — think cuts like brisket or shoulder, which love being stewed or smoked. Muscles that do a bit of work but not quite as much as legs or shoulders will tend to be marbled but still tender, while the muscles that do the least work will be the tenderest and leanest of them all. It's these two middle categories that prove to be the best when it comes to steak, but even within this narrower window, variety awaits the discerning steak eater.

Ribeye and filet mignon are two of the choicest cuts, conquering the hearts of beef lovers the world over. But despite both being beloved, the reality is that these cuts couldn't be more different from one another. Here's everything you need to know to pick the one best suited to your tastes.