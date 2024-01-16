Big Changes Are Coming To Ruth's Chris Steak House In 2024

Both moderately expensive and high-end steakhouse chains alike have historically offered lunch service. Not only does opening the restaurant for four or five hours from the late morning and into the middle of the afternoon create a new revenue stream from the chain's various outlets, but it also allows customers to enjoy a top-flight steakhouse experience at slightly less expensive lunch menu prices. Steakhouses of such caliber open during the day and also naturally become a destination for expensive business lunches.

But as of 2024, Ruth's Chris Steak House will no longer pursue such a clientele, nor will it be open before dusk. "We eliminated lunch wherever possible," Rick Cardenas, CEO of Ruth's Chris parent company Darden Restaurants, said in a late 2023 earnings call (via Seeking Alpha) of a quietly instituted new policy. The steakhouse chain will embrace this strategy, as it doesn't seem to be economically feasible or beneficial to offer meals at a lower price point during the day. With the gradual disappearance of lunch, this likely means that certain items will fade from availability at Ruth's Chris. Lunch offerings at locations still open earlier, like Ruth's Prime Burger, the Seared Ahi Salad, the Crab Cake Sandwich, and the Chilled Shellfish Salad, aren't currently listed on the dinner menu.

After trying it out in 2023, Ruth's Chris Steak Houses everywhere will close up shop entirely for one particular day in 2024. "We will be closing most restaurants on Christmas Day," Cardenas revealed.