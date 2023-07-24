How To Buy Costco White Chocolate And Macadamia Nut Cookies Solo

There are a lot of Costco rules that don't really have workarounds. Costco's membership rule was recently tightened, and if you think you can buy just one six-pack of muffins at a time, think again — you have to buy two packs at a time, every time. But there is one clever way that a Costco member shared for getting a specific cookie, which usually comes in a variety pack, on its own. Thankfully, it's not even something shady or ethically dubious — it simply involves heading to a Costco Business Center instead of a regular Costco.

On Reddit, a passionate fan of Costco's White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies shared a petition urging Costco to sell packs of just those cookies, which are currently only available in cookie variety packs. They're not the only ones who have complained about the cookies not being available on their own, either. And while Costco customers in Canada can apparently buy frozen cases of the White Chocolate Macadmia Nut Cookie dough, at Costco in the U.S. that's a no-go. So what's the solution? At least one shopper reported that they've found the White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies in a solo pack at Costco Business Centers (via Reddit).