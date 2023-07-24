How To Buy Costco White Chocolate And Macadamia Nut Cookies Solo
There are a lot of Costco rules that don't really have workarounds. Costco's membership rule was recently tightened, and if you think you can buy just one six-pack of muffins at a time, think again — you have to buy two packs at a time, every time. But there is one clever way that a Costco member shared for getting a specific cookie, which usually comes in a variety pack, on its own. Thankfully, it's not even something shady or ethically dubious — it simply involves heading to a Costco Business Center instead of a regular Costco.
On Reddit, a passionate fan of Costco's White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies shared a petition urging Costco to sell packs of just those cookies, which are currently only available in cookie variety packs. They're not the only ones who have complained about the cookies not being available on their own, either. And while Costco customers in Canada can apparently buy frozen cases of the White Chocolate Macadmia Nut Cookie dough, at Costco in the U.S. that's a no-go. So what's the solution? At least one shopper reported that they've found the White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies in a solo pack at Costco Business Centers (via Reddit).
Costco Business Center cookies
Costco Business Center does have a 24-pack of White Chocolate and Macadamia Nut Cookies listed on its website, and one Redditor says that they've seen them at a Costco Business Center before. "At one time you could buy packages of just one cookie type at business center locations," they shared. Apparently, not every Costco Business Center has its own bakery, but some do. One person even shared that at one Costco Business Center location, the company "sold huge individually wrapped fresh baked WCMN cookies."
Costco Business Centers specializes in bulk quantities of food, beverages, snacks, and fresh ingredients like meat and produce, as well as business and restaurant supplies and equipment. The biggest Costco in the world is actually a Costco Business Center and warehouse store hybrid in Salt Lake City. But anyone with a regular Costco membership can shop at a Costco Business Center. Customers who have been desperate to get the White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies in a solo pack can check at the Costco Business Center closest. For those who don't live near a Costco Business Center, one Reddit user had this helpful idea: "You just need to find two friends that like the chocolate chunk and oatmeal cookies and swap them." And hey, it's easy to make friends when you're happily munching on cookies together, right?