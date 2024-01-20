The Time Burger King (Supposedly) Charged A Redditor For Having It Their Way

Optimizing the speed of its service was the reason why Burger King changed its slogan from the iconic "Have it your way" back in 2014. Regardless of that emphasis on getting your food to you quickly, some traditions die hard. Many folks still associate the four words of that former slogan and all the connotations that come with them with Burger King.

That's possibly why, when one Redditor tried to order a Whopper with light onions and found it was charging them extra, they may have felt like it was more a case of "have it your way but on our terms."

In u/getsomehelp's screenshot, they clearly show that a charge of 10 cents has been added to their order for the mammoth request of "less onion, please." While Reddit is known for its creative writing exercises, corroborating accounts from other users in the same thread back up getsomehelp's story. One user even considers whether it's due to diners exploiting an oddity in Burger King's system wherein people can snag free toppings by requesting the light option on toppings not originally on the burger.