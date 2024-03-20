Is Costco Open On Easter Sunday 2024?
Costco may be your one-stop shop for all your grocery needs, but planning your holiday checklist ahead of time and hitting the store aisles early is always a good idea for major celebrations. With the winter holidays behind you, it can be easy to lose track of the spring festivities creeping up on your calendar. While Costco is going all out on its items for Easter Sunday, which falls on March 31, 2024, customers won't be able to pick up any last-minute treats on that day.
With Costco making big changes to its store hours, it can be hard to know exactly when it will be open. According to the customer service page on Costco's Website, U.S. warehouses are closed on Easter Sunday as well as other holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. However, there are many iconic seasonal items that shoppers won't want to miss out on for their Easter celebrations.
Costco offers exciting Easter-themed gifts and treats beyond the Kirkland Signature Spiral Sliced Ham, mac and cheese, and freshly made party platters. From a massive $63 chocolate bunny that has shoppers stunned to more affordable options like a $15 4-pack of stylish and sweet chocolate bunnies, there are many items to snag before the big day.
Plan your Costco trip strategically before a major holiday
Do yourself a favor and always get Costco's seasonal products early because the warehouses are closed on many holidays, and some seasonal items could be sold out well before the holiday arrives. Along with gourmet Easter baskets and charcuterie gift sets, Costco stores have candy bento boxes, cookie tins, and egg-shaped hot chocolate bombs.
Despite being closed on Easter Sunday, Costco stores will be open on Good Friday. However, the crowds will likely be intense since it's the last weekday to shop before the holiday. Therefore, stocking up even earlier is ideal. While warehouse hours can vary slightly based on location, Southern California Costco stores are typically open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fortunately for the store workers, they get to spend the Easter holiday with their friends and family. However, workers also receive their normal pay for the day, too. According to employee reports via Glassdoor, paid holidays are one of Costco's benefits, which one commenter claimed is "unheard of in retail." Another user noted that these perks only come after 90 days of employment with the company. Regardless, shoppers won't find workers at their local Costco warehouse on Easter, so make sure you triple-check your grocery list and plan ahead for the day.