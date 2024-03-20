Is Costco Open On Easter Sunday 2024?

Costco may be your one-stop shop for all your grocery needs, but planning your holiday checklist ahead of time and hitting the store aisles early is always a good idea for major celebrations. With the winter holidays behind you, it can be easy to lose track of the spring festivities creeping up on your calendar. While Costco is going all out on its items for Easter Sunday, which falls on March 31, 2024, customers won't be able to pick up any last-minute treats on that day.

With Costco making big changes to its store hours, it can be hard to know exactly when it will be open. According to the customer service page on Costco's Website, U.S. warehouses are closed on Easter Sunday as well as other holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. However, there are many iconic seasonal items that shoppers won't want to miss out on for their Easter celebrations.

Costco offers exciting Easter-themed gifts and treats beyond the Kirkland Signature Spiral Sliced Ham, mac and cheese, and freshly made party platters. From a massive $63 chocolate bunny that has shoppers stunned to more affordable options like a $15 4-pack of stylish and sweet chocolate bunnies, there are many items to snag before the big day.