Costco Just Announced A Big Change Coming To Its Store Hours

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in full force, a lot of things changed. Extended families could no longer gather together. School and work moved online. Dine-in restaurants closed -– sometimes permanently. Grocery stores tightened their hours and placed restrictions on in-demand products in an effort to prevent hoarding.

Shortly after the pandemic exploded in early 2020, Costco changed up its rules for how many people could enter the store. In theory, only allowing in two shoppers per membership card would aid in social distancing. But in practice, shoppers were less than happy to comply. By December 2020, Costco had added a time slot specifically for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. According to the Costco website, this time slot was also available to first responders and other healthcare workers.

However, now that pandemic guidelines are loosening, businesses like Costco are desperate to get back to normal operations. But what does this mean for shoppers?