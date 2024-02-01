Costco Is Selling Packs Of Chocolate Bunnies That Are Both Stylish And Sweet

Since it's February, most people are still gearing up to enjoy their boxes of assorted chocolates and heart-shaped Valentine's Day candies. Once the season of love comes to an end, though, it'll be full speed ahead into spring, and Easter candy will take over store shelves. It seems that Costco is a bit ahead of the game — the wholesale store has already started selling chocolate bunnies, and the treats have a particularly cozy twist.

A four-pack of Rochef Chocolatier chocolate bunnies is now available at Costco, as revealed in a TikTok video from user @costcohotfinds. The four bunnies in each pack are individually wrapped in their own boxes, and each bunny sports a differently colored chocolate sweater. The only clothes typically seen on chocolate bunnies are their foil wrappers, so these sweaters add something unique and undeniably adorable to this classic confection. And since it's still winter, this typically spring-ready treat is fittingly prepared for the cold weather.

In the comments of their video, @costcohotfinds described the chocolate as "SO good!" The video gained nearly 600 likes in less than an hour, proving that there's a market out there for sweater-clad candy.