Costco Shoppers Are Stunned By This Massive $63 Chocolate Bunny

How can it be Easter season already when there's almost a month to go before Valentine's Day? Welcome to the wacky world of warehouse shopping. Of course Costco's got its chocolate bunnies out already, and yes, it's living up to its reputation as being the premier retailer of bizarre buys by offering an enormous one that's got social media all atwitter — or aTikTok or anInstagram, as the case may be. Commenters are remarking not so much on the size — the bunny is two feet high if it's an inch — but on the cost of the item. After all, at $63.99, it costs even more than an annual Costco membership.

One Costco fansite, posting on both TikTok and Instagram, shared a video of a bunny unboxing because yes, they actually did shell out the big bucks to bring home this behemoth. While the reviewer seemed pretty pleased with the purchase (perhaps it was tax deductible?), many of the commenters declared that there was no way they'd ever drop such a sum on a novelty confection no matter how large. Others might have found the price tag more fitting had the bunny been solid rather than hollow or made of gold instead of chocolate.