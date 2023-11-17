Do Yourself A Favor And Always Get Costco's Seasonal Products Early

Costco may be seen as a one-stop shop for many of your daily essentials like groceries, vitamins, and even furniture. However, when it comes to its seasonal items, you may want to act fast because once products for a specific holiday sell out, you likely won't see them again until the following year.

The start of the holiday festivities in stores seems to be creeping up earlier each year, with many frequent Costco shoppers expecting to see holiday decor at least a season in advance. One Reddit user posted about this, saying "It's July 9th today and Costco already has Halloween decorations." Interestingly, many commenters were not surprised by this at all, noting that being ahead of the seasons meant that Christmas decor would arrive in late August to early September.

Of course, when the fall items, Christmas decorations, and festive treats start popping up before summer is over, it's understandable that consumers might choose to pass them by. Technically, there is still plenty of time before those holidays are in full swing. However, jumping on these products early — when they first arrive — is a smart Costco shopping tip because you won't run the risk of a product selling out and not getting restocked.