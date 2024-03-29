Why Tater Tots Always Taste Better At A Restaurant Than At Home

Tater Tots are seemingly everywhere these days. (Did you know that Ore-Ida has trademarked the name "Tater Tot?" Technically when you refer to Tater Tots, you're only referring to Ore-Ida's red-bagged tasty potato morsels, even though we all know a Tater Tot can be many things, just like a Kleenex can be any tissue and a Band-Aid can be any bandage. This etymological process wherein a branded word loses its distinct brand identity is known as genericide.) But back to potato tots. You can order them at fast food restaurants. They're popping up on fine dining menus. According to figures from market research firm Datassential reported by Nation's Restaurant News, as of 2022, tots were found on 7.6% of restaurant menus, an increase of more than 40% since 2018.

While tots are trending, they're also seemingly nostalgic. You can likely recall at least a few childhood meals that included one of the many frozen varieties of Tater Tots, pulled fresh from the oven. Maybe you chowed down your fair share of soggy tots during school lunches. However, when you think back on all the tots you've eaten outside of a restaurant setting, you can likely agree that they just weren't as good. They were missing a special something. Restaurant tots are usually superior. It's not a coincidence. And it's not in your head. It's all because restaurants do quite a few things to make their tots taste better; here are their tricks and how you can replicate them at home.