What Really Happens Behind The Scenes At America's Test Kitchen?

Airing on PBS for the first time on August 4, 2001, "America's Test Kitchen" was something few viewers had ever seen before. Filmed in a real test kitchen, this almost half-hour-long program shows cooking enthusiasts the best ways to make delicious recipes, which equipment is best suited for their kitchens, and the science behind why different foods pair well with one another. The series, founded by Christopher Kimball, is affiliated with all America's Test Kitchen brands, including "Cook's Country" and "Cook's Illustrated" magazines. The widespread hype behind the series is well deserved, considering the show was still going strong in 2023, with competition series "America's Test Kitchen: The New Generation" building traction of its own.

What seems like a seamless workflow of kitchen experts on television is not what goes on behind the scenes, though. Few viewers know of the extreme preparation that goes into making just one episode, how each piece of equipment is vetted, and how the series producers decide on the recipes they will share with the audience. Oh, and do people know the real reason Christopher Kimball up and left something so special behind? Start reading for the behind-the-scenes scoop on "America's Test Kitchen."