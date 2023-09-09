What Happens To The Food On America's Test Kitchen?

Reducing food waste also has its perks if you're an America's Test Kitchen employee, as you get to eat the results of the numerous recipe tests. Anything that can still be consumed and enjoyed is up for grabs. In fact, there's even a well-stocked employee refrigerator that anyone on staff can access. Leftover food from tests and other ingredients that don't find their way into a recipe are available to whoever wants them.

Meanwhile, any ingredients that aren't used are carefully monitored through a recirculation program. That way a recipe tester can shop for what they need before placing a grocery order — and bypass potentially adding to the problem of food waste. The highly organized pantry is maintained by a team that rotates ingredients according to expiration dates to maximize freshness and minimize waste.

So much food gets wasted in America every year, and although the country has a huge capacity to grow food, between 30 and 40% of it never makes it to the table (per U.S. Food & Drug Administration). The amount of food tossed every year is enough to feed the hundreds of millions of people who go hungry worldwide, according to the "Yale Environment" documentary about food waste. It's important to see that America's Test Kitchen and all of our favorite cooking shows are taking care of leftover food and combating food waste.