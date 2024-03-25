An Expert Explains Why High-Quality Cream Of Coconut Is Key For A Better Piña Colada

Nothing beats a perfectly crafted piña colada. Likely born in the coastal city of San Juan, the tropical blended cocktail – originally served as a milkshake – has the unique ability to transport you someplace else with a single sip. Made with just rum, pineapple juice, heavy cream, and cream of coconut, the simplicity of the recipe has made the piña colada a timeless classic. But because it has such a short ingredient list, the quality of its different components is a matter of paramount importance. In fact, Justin Lavenue, owner and operator of The Roosevelt Room and The Eleanor in Austin, Texas, says that when a piña colada falls short, it's probably the result of low-quality cream of coconut.

Different from coconut milk or coconut cream, which are made by blending coconut meat with varying amounts of water, cream of coconut also contains a substantial amount of sugar. It's this syrupy mixture, he says, that can make a piña colada truly restaurant-worthy. "Use a quality cream of coconut, such as Coco Lopez, Reàl, or Goya," Lavenue told Mashed in an exclusive interview. A well-made cream of coconut should be rich in coconut flavor and have a thick consistency, comparable to that of condensed milk. Not only will it work to sweeten the drink, but the high fat content will also make the texture rich and velvety.