The Original Piña Colada Recipe Was Served As A Milkshake

For many, sipping on a piña colada evokes images of palm trees, poolside retreats, and sunny vacations. The rum-based cocktail that originated in Puerto Rico has become the unofficial drink of tropical locales and can often be seen being enjoyed on retro postcards from dream destinations. Even though we think of piña coladas as alcoholic drinks today, that wasn't always the case. While several conflicting stories exist about the exact origins of the coconut-flavored drink, the man most commonly credited with creating the drink is Ramón "Monchito" Marrero, according to Discover Puerto Rico.

Monchito's original piña colada recipe, created at the San Juan, Puerto Rico Caribe Hilton Hotel, actually contained vanilla ice cream along with coconut cream and pineapple juice, the typical components of the drink we're familiar with today. Because the first piña coladas were more like milkshakes and contained no alcohol, they were often served at the hotel's snack bar.

Eventually, the quintessential ingredient of rum found its way into the recipe to satisfy the hotel's drinking-age guests, creating the vacation drink that we know and love today.