The Cleveland Pizza Joint That's Travis Kelce-Approved
Travis Kelce may call Kansas City home these days, but he still knows where to get the best slice when visiting Cleveland. During one of his days off, the three-time Super Bowl champion was spotted grabbing lunch at Geraci's, a casual Italian restaurant in University Heights.
If you've ever wondered what kind of pizza Taylor Swift's boyfriend eats, a manager at Geraci's told People it's one slice of pepperoni and one slice of Hot Tito; the restaurant's signature pie, which is topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, and hot honey. This comes as no big surprise as Kelce's go-to childhood snack was basically meat and cheese – plus, his favorite Super Bowl snacks include pizza. To commemorate his visit to the 1980s-themed pizza shop, Geraci's shared a photo of the smiling Kelce on Instagram on March 24, 2024, with the caption, "When NFL star and Heights legend @killatrav swings by Geraci's Slice Shop, you know it's going to be a touchdown-worthy slice! Next time bring Taylor."
While Kelce is known for his larger-than-life persona, Geraci's manager said his Saturday visit was exceptionally low-profile. "He was just here with a few of his buddies, but nobody in-house really recognized him," they told People. Sadly, the Ohio native was in Cleveland that weekend for the funeral of a beloved former hockey coach, Steve Bogas, whose name was mentioned in brother Jason Kelce's retirement speech.
Kelce and Geraci's go way back
Geraci's co-owner Chelsea Williams had nothing but good things to say about Travis Kelce after his Saturday visit to the restaurant. "He was very nice, pleasant, kind and when I asked him to take a photo, he said sure," Williams told Fox 8 News.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end mentioned being a fan of the 60-year-old pizza joint during an episode of "New Heights" — a podcast he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce — on which Kelce's diet is often discussed. "Geraci's Pizza is also a very good spot hidden over in University Heights," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said. Geraci's shared a clip of the episode to Instagram in January with the caption, "Travis knows what's up!"
"If you're a Cleveland fan or a football fan or even these days a Taylor Swift fan and you see a Travis Kelce sighting, it's a rare treat," Williams told Cleveland.com, "But he's a Cleveland guy so we really shouldn't be surprised — he could pop up anywhere."