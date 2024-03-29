The Cleveland Pizza Joint That's Travis Kelce-Approved

Travis Kelce may call Kansas City home these days, but he still knows where to get the best slice when visiting Cleveland. During one of his days off, the three-time Super Bowl champion was spotted grabbing lunch at Geraci's, a casual Italian restaurant in University Heights.

If you've ever wondered what kind of pizza Taylor Swift's boyfriend eats, a manager at Geraci's told People it's one slice of pepperoni and one slice of Hot Tito; the restaurant's signature pie, which is topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, and hot honey. This comes as no big surprise as Kelce's go-to childhood snack was basically meat and cheese – plus, his favorite Super Bowl snacks include pizza. To commemorate his visit to the 1980s-themed pizza shop, Geraci's shared a photo of the smiling Kelce on Instagram on March 24, 2024, with the caption, "When NFL star and Heights legend @killatrav swings by Geraci's Slice Shop, you know it's going to be a touchdown-worthy slice! Next time bring Taylor."

While Kelce is known for his larger-than-life persona, Geraci's manager said his Saturday visit was exceptionally low-profile. "He was just here with a few of his buddies, but nobody in-house really recognized him," they told People. Sadly, the Ohio native was in Cleveland that weekend for the funeral of a beloved former hockey coach, Steve Bogas, whose name was mentioned in brother Jason Kelce's retirement speech.