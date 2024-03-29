Entertainment Celebs

The Cleveland Pizza Joint That's Travis Kelce-Approved

Travis kelce smiling in headshot Chris Unger/Getty Images
By Brynna Standen/

Travis Kelce may call Kansas City home these days, but he still knows where to get the best slice when visiting Cleveland. During one of his days off, the three-time Super Bowl champion was spotted grabbing lunch at Geraci's, a casual Italian restaurant in University Heights.

If you've ever wondered what kind of pizza Taylor Swift's boyfriend eats, a manager at Geraci's told People it's one slice of pepperoni and one slice of Hot Tito; the restaurant's signature pie, which is topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, and hot honey. This comes as no big surprise as Kelce's go-to childhood snack was basically meat and cheese – plus, his favorite Super Bowl snacks include pizza. To commemorate his visit to the 1980s-themed pizza shop, Geraci's shared a photo of the smiling Kelce on Instagram on March 24, 2024, with the caption, "When NFL star and Heights legend @killatrav swings by Geraci's Slice Shop, you know it's going to be a touchdown-worthy slice! Next time bring Taylor."

While Kelce is known for his larger-than-life persona, Geraci's manager said his Saturday visit was exceptionally low-profile. "He was just here with a few of his buddies, but nobody in-house really recognized him," they told People. Sadly, the Ohio native was in Cleveland that weekend for the funeral of a beloved former hockey coach, Steve Bogas, whose name was mentioned in brother Jason Kelce's retirement speech.

Kelce and Geraci's go way back

Geraci's Pizza on rainy day geracissliceshop / Instagram

Geraci's co-owner Chelsea Williams had nothing but good things to say about Travis Kelce after his Saturday visit to the restaurant. "He was very nice, pleasant, kind and when I asked him to take a photo, he said sure," Williams told Fox 8 News.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end mentioned being a fan of the 60-year-old pizza joint during an episode of "New Heights" — a podcast he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce — on which Kelce's diet is often discussed. "Geraci's Pizza is also a very good spot hidden over in University Heights," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said. Geraci's shared a clip of the episode to Instagram in January with the caption, "Travis knows what's up!"

"If you're a Cleveland fan or a football fan or even these days a Taylor Swift fan and you see a Travis Kelce sighting, it's a rare treat," Williams told Cleveland.com, "But he's a Cleveland guy so we really shouldn't be surprised — he could pop up anywhere."

