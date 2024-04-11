What Are Australian Folded Eggs And Are They Worth The Hype?

Just when you thought you'd tried every method there is to make eggs, another trend bursts onto the scene to prove that this humble protein is one of the most versatile ingredients out there. One such trend is folded eggs, a method that walks the line between an omelet and a scramble to produce eye-catching ripples of creamy yellow eggs that are so tender they almost melt in your mouth. Videos of folded eggs have racked up tens of millions of views on TikTok, demonstrating just how hot (and ridiculously aesthetically pleasing) this trend is.

As anyone who's tried to make the perfect scramble or produce a symmetrical, mess-free omelet knows, eggs are nowhere near as simple to work with as they appear. Each recipe has its own challenges. With scrambled eggs, the concern is avoiding a rubbery, dry texture. With omelets, it's preventing the filling from falling out and keeping the structure together. Folded eggs are just as difficult. From creating the distinctive rose-like shape to adding just enough cream to make the texture custardy but not enough to prevent the eggs from setting, they take time to master, but the effort that goes into learning this technique pays dividends. Not only are folded eggs beautiful to look at, but as a single, round structure, they are perfect for putting on toast without the usual issue of the eggs sliding off the moment you lift them off the plate. Once you've perfected the technique, you won't look back.