11 Liquid Ingredients That Will Make Your Scrambled Eggs So Much Better
For many, scrambled eggs are the perfect breakfast dish, whether you enjoy it standalone or as a side item. Scrambled eggs are quick to make, filling, tasty, and versatile. They can be enjoyed alongside your breakfast protein of choice, in a sandwich, or stuffed inside a breakfast taco or burrito. That said, there's no reason to stop there. Elevating the humble and classic dish of scrambled eggs to new heights is an art form every breakfast enthusiast should master. While the iconic combination of eggs, salt, and pepper can yield a satisfying dish on its own, introducing a variety of different liquid ingredients can help take your scrambled eggs to a whole new level of decadence.
From milk to water to different sauces, we'll explore a myriad of liquid additions that can help to transform this basic dish. From the familiar to the unexpected, these additions will infuse your eggs with richness, new flavor, and a dash of creativity to provide you with a truly unique take on your favorite breakfast. Whether you prefer the creamy richness of dairy or the bold kick of hot sauce, each addition brings a one-of-a-kind character to your morning ritual.
1. Water
When you think of liquids to add to your scrambled eggs, likely the first thing that comes to mind is dairy. However, who would have guessed that what many consider to be the simplest of liquids could play such a crucial role in the quest for perfect scrambled eggs? Although adding water to your beaten eggs may seem counterintuitive, it's a game-changer that can help you create very fluffy eggs. In fact, just a splash of water will lighten the texture, making the eggs fluffier and more delicate.
How does it work? The steam generated by evaporating water during the cooking process contributes to the volume of the eggs, creating a melt-in-your-mouth, fluffy scrambled eggs experience. To achieve the perfect fluffy texture, be sure to only add around a tablespoon of water per two eggs. Too much will dilute the eggs and diminish the flavor of the egg.
A splash of water doesn't just affect the texture of your scrambled eggs. Adding just enough water to your eggs can also help to create a more vibrant yellow color and enhance the egg taste.
2. Milk
Milk, as an icon of breakfast ingredients, is a classic and undisputed choice to elevate scrambled eggs. Regardless of whether you choose whole milk, 2%, or opt for the leaner skim variety, the magic in adding milk to your beaten eggs lies in its ability to impart a velvety texture that delicately envelops each curd. Mix around one tablespoon of your milk of choice per two eggs and beat the mixture until the yolk has been fully mixed with the whites.
Why does adding milk work so well in eggs? The proteins found in milk play a pivotal role, creating a luscious mouthfeel. As these proteins intermingle with the eggs during the cooking process, they create a texture that is simultaneously light and indulgent. This tried and true blend of creamy texture and rich flavor can turn your scrambled eggs into a canvas for a variety of classic, comforting, and wholly satisfying breakfast dishes.
3. Heavy cream
For those who prefer a more decadent approach, heavy cream stands as the liquid of choice to elevate scrambled eggs. The high fat content in heavy cream compared to milk is the secret to imparting a more luxurious silkiness and rich flavor to the eggs.
To make this sumptuous take on scrambled eggs start by whisking your eggs in a bowl with a tablespoon of heavy cream per every two eggs. Next, in a pan, gently heat butter or your oil of choice over low to medium heat until it's warm. Once that's gotten warm, add the whisked eggs to the pan, stirring continuously and slowly. The combination of slow cooking the eggs and the addition of a high-fat heavy cream will help to create a luscious texture. That in turn will make your scramble stand out, whether you serve it alone, topped with cheese and herbs, or in a dish like breakfast tacos.
4. Half and half
Striking a balance between the lusciousness of cream and the lighter touch of milk, half and half is a great pick for those who want a less rich, but still velvety, texture in their scrambled eggs. This dairy blend offers a compromise for those seeking a creamy texture without the full-on opulence of cream, providing a middle ground that is both comforting and refined.
Half and half consist of equal parts whole milk and heavy cream. This balanced blend ensures a smoother and more creamy texture than milk alone and also helps keep the eggs moist and fluffy. This is achieved thanks to the proteins and fats present in half and half. By cooking your eggs whisked with half and half at a gentle heat until the eggs reach your desired consistency, you'll create a serving of scrambled eggs that embodies the creamy texture you want without the potentially too decadent touch of heavy cream.
5. Hot sauce
For a more daring and adventurous kick at the breakfast table, hot sauce is the secret weapon that's ready to catapult scrambled eggs from bland to bold and unforgettable. Whether you opt for the vinegary punch of Tabasco or the spicy and garlicky spin of Sriracha, a few daring dashes are all it takes to upgrade your morning side dish. You can even mix a bit of Buffalo sauce in with your eggs for a truly unique breakfast.
The smoothness of creamy eggs and the fiery spice of hot sauce create a dynamic flavor and texture profile that brings real complexity. The best part is you can tailor your take by adding as little or as much hot sauce as you want. To incorporate hot sauce into your scrambled eggs, simply add a few dashes to the whisked eggs before cooking. You could also simply drizzle it over the finished dish. The result is a breakfast that goes beyond the ordinary.
6. Soy sauce
Inspired by the nuanced flavors of many types of Asian cuisine, the umami-rich depth of soy sauce is a transformative addition to your scrambled eggs. The savory notes of soy sauce work well to complement the richness of eggs, creating a dish that is not just savory but complex and utterly satisfying.
This technique, used by culinary stars such as Shirley Chung, the runner-up of Top Chef season 14, cookbook author Joy Wilson, and Top Chef alum Stephanie Izard, has gained recognition for its ability to redefine the very essence of scrambled eggs. The brilliance of soy sauce lies in its simplicity. A mere drizzle is all it takes to take a dish to new heights.
Soy sauce not only amplifies the savory taste of eggs but can also be a clever substitute for salt, adding depth without overpowering the delicate nature of scrambled eggs. It's a testament to the fact that the simplest additions, inspired by global culinary traditions, can make a significant impact on your cooking.
7. Soy milk
Dairy is a classic addition to scrambled eggs, but lactose-free individuals can be seemingly left with minimal options when it comes to adding liquid to their eggs. However, you can embrace the world of plant-based alternatives even when making scrambled eggs. If your dairy-free milk of choice is soy milk, you can easily use this liquid in your egg mixture to introduce a subtle nuttiness to your dish.
Beyond providing a dairy-free alternative, soy milk adds a creamy texture and a hint of sweetness, depending on the variety you use. Be sure to choose plain soy milk as opposed to vanilla-flavored options.
The proteins in soy milk can help to create a satisfying mouthfeel, resulting in scrambled eggs that are both indulgent and free of lactose. Because it also happens to be relatively low in fat and rich in protein, soy milk in scrambled eggs also offers a health-conscious choice.
8. Almond milk
Have you ever found yourself in the midst of cooking breakfast only to realize that you are out of milk or cream? Although these are classic add-ins for scrambled eggs, other options may be in your fridge that will take the place of dairy, including almond milk. To the surprise of some, almond milk adds a delightful nuance to scrambled eggs.
As a dairy alternative, almond milk is a great choice for people who can't consume milk. However, more than just being a dairy-free choice, almond milk brings something of its own to the table, adding a creamy texture and subtle almond flavor that blends well with the savory taste of eggs. Using almond milk, you can create scrambled eggs with a fluffy texture and great taste. Just be sure that you choose a variety of almond milk that is plain and unsweetened. This plant-based milk not only diversifies your breakfast options but proves that many different ingredients can transform breakfast.
9. Oat milk
If you're looking to create scrambled eggs that have a distinctly creamy texture with a wholesome flavor, you may think that dairy milk or heavy cream is the only option. However, oat milk can also be a versatile and indulgent addition to scrambled eggs, even if you're not dairy-free. Renowned for its exceptionally smooth texture and subtle sweetness due to the natural sugars in the liquid, oat milk gives a unique richness and bulk to your morning scramble and offers a delightful, nutty flavor that contrasts well with the savory eggs. Beyond being a dairy alternative, oat milk is also a nutritional powerhouse, adding fiber and vitamins to your breakfast.
Oat milk, like all water-rich liquids, helps to create scrambled eggs that are light and fluffy yet rich. Whether you follow a dairy-free diet or are just looking for a unique and creamy twist, oat milk can add a distinctive flavor and creamy consistency.
10. Olive oil
To create scrambled eggs with the ideal texture (and to help make sure that the eggs don't stick to the pan) it's often important to use a good amount of fat during the cooking process. One of the best fats you can use when scrambling eggs is olive oil. To many, this Mediterranean cooking staple is nothing less than liquid gold, not only due to its heart-healthy properties but also because of its decadent, fruity, and peppery flavor. The silkiness of olive oil adds a great texture to the eggs and helps keep them from sticking.
To reap the benefits of using this staple ingredient in your eggs, heat some olive oil in a pan. Add your whisked eggs to the center and slowly push the edges of the eggs to the middle. Do this repeatedly until the oil has coated everything. Cook the scrambled eggs to your desired level of doneness, ensuring that the whites are no longer translucent.
Olive oil's ability to coat the eggs gives your dish a velvety texture and rich flavor. The monounsaturated fats present in olive oil contribute to an ideal mouthfeel, making the scrambled eggs not only a flavorful delight but also a healthy breakfast option.
11. Worcestershire sauce
When it comes to flavor-enhancing condiments, Worcestershire sauce stands out as an often underutilized ingredient, especially at breakfast. Yes, Worcestershire is great in marinades and savory dishes, but did you know that you can also use it to elevate your scrambled eggs? A few drops of this complex condiment introduce a one-of-a-kind depth of flavor that makes each bite truly unique. The umami notes of Worcestershire sauce harmonize with the eggs, resulting in a breakfast dish that is savory, robust, and utterly satisfying.
Worcestershire sauce's ability to add depth and complexity stems from its unique combination of ingredients, including anchovies, tamarind, and a variety of spices that transform your scrambled eggs. Top chefs and home cooks alike have embraced this technique, recognizing Worcestershire sauce as a versatile addition that takes flavor to another level. Worcestershire sauce can also be used as a finishing touch on cooked scrambled eggs.