Not all eggs are created equal. Anyone who has seen the deep orange yolk and the variation in shell color and size of a farm egg already knows that. However, many of us do not have access to eggs fresh from a chicken to cook with daily. Thankfully, that's okay. As the Barefoot Contessa herself has reminded us, "Store-bought is fine." If you do get your eggs from the store, make sure they are as fresh as possible.

As eggs age, a few things happen that make them less than ideal for most cooking purposes, including scrambled eggs. The texture of both the white and yolk change, becoming looser and more runny, which will negatively impact the texture of your scrambled eggs.

To test the age of the egg, fill a cup with water. A fresh egg will sink to the bottom and lay flat. A middling egg will stand on the bottom point up, and an old egg will float. This is because as eggs age, moisture inside the shell evaporates and is replaced by air. For scrambled eggs, you want eggs that lay flat on the bottom, as the freezer eggs will help you achieve perfectly tender results.

Old eggs that are not rotten yet still have their use. Somewhat aged egg whites are great for whipping, while hard-boiled eggs are said to peel more easily if you use old eggs. Just don't use them for your scrambled eggs.