How To Thicken Store-Bought Frosting So You Can Pipe With It

Store-bought frosting can be a helpful shortcut when you're in a pinch, but if you're using it to pipe, it can sometimes miss the mark. To help with spread-ability, canned frosting often has a thinner consistency than the homemade stuff. While this is helpful when you're simply smearing the frosting on a cake with a spatula, it typically doesn't provide enough structure for piped designs, causing them to fall flat. Luckily, making store-bought frosting thick enough to pipe is easy with a hand mixer and some powdered sugar.

While powdered sugar is just pulverized granulated sugar, most manufacturers also add cornstarch to the mixture, which works to prevent the fine powder from clumping together. When powdered sugar is added to canned frosting, the cornstarch gets to work absorbing some of the moisture, causing the frosting to stiffen. Because too-thick frosting will also be difficult to pipe, blending the sugar in with a hand mixer in increments of a tablespoon allows you to have more control over the texture. However, the additional sugar may cause the frosting to become too sweet, so adding a pinch of salt can reinstate the flavor balance.