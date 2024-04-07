How To Thin Out Store-Bought Frosting

If you ask most bakers, they'll tell you that store-bought frosting is one of the best inventions. It's accessible, quick, and best of all, it can easily be elevated with simple adjustments. Need more flavor? Splash in some vanilla extract. Too sweet? Balance the sugar with a pinch of salt. There are endless opportunities to use ingredients from your pantry to upgrade the flavor of any plain ready-made frosting, and thinning the texture is just as easy.

When you need to thin out canned frosting, use milk or whipping cream. You can use water as a substitute if you're out of milk, but the added creaminess of milk makes the frosting richer. Depending on your preference, any dairy-free alternative for whole milk also works the same. There are no exact measurements for this technique, so beware that you'll need to conquer any fear of eyeballing ingredients. It's all about the ratio of frosting to milk. Start by tossing in about a teaspoon of milk and whisk. From there, you're the judge. If it's too thick, keep adding teaspoons of milk until it reaches the desired consistency. If you accidentally add too much milk, don't panic: Just add small measurements of powdered sugar or cream cheese until the frosting thickens back up.