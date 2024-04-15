The Must-Have Ingredient For Fiery Hot Chocolate

There are all kinds of ways to upgrade your hot chocolate that go beyond adding marshmallows and whipped cream. You can intensify it with espresso, flavor it with extracts such as almond or peppermint, or do as Mashed developer Catherine Brookes does in her spiced hot chocolate recipe — give it a kick with a little chili powder.

Chili powder isn't the only flavoring ingredient Brookes uses to make her homemade hot chocolate. She starts off by melting chocolate chips into milk, then stirs in some sugar for extra sweetness. She seasons the entire thing with the aforementioned powder as well as some nutmeg and, of course, fall's favorite spice, cinnamon. Hot chocolate, after all, is popular in autumn as well as in the wintertime. Surprisingly enough, its fans outnumbered pumpkin spice latte lovers by a wide margin in a Mashed survey about the best fall drinks.

If you want to make your spiced hot chocolate even more fall-flavored, Brookes suggests swapping out the sugar for maple syrup. You could even use a chile-infused maple syrup like the one Aldi's been known to carry (or a homemade one, if it's not in stock) in order to make the beverage even spicier.