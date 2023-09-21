Espresso Is The Secret Ingredient For More Intense French Hot Chocolate

Those looking to step up their hot chocolate game from store-bought packets to more gourmet versions have likely come across French hot chocolate. It's a more decadent, indulgent spin on the sweet treat, typically handcrafted with high-quality ingredients. But the secret to the most intense and delicious version of this beverage actually comes from a different European country — the espresso of Italy.

Prepare your French hot chocolate recipe as usual, pouring the espresso into the mixture before adding the chocolate to melt. You won't need much — only a shot or less per serving of hot chocolate. Keep in mind that this will naturally change the texture of your hot chocolate, making it a bit looser and closer to the mouthfeel of typical American hot chocolate. If you find it too watery, you can experiment with reducing other liquids in the mixture, like milk or cream.

While it adds a delightful complexity (and subtle energy boost) to the drink, there's no doubt it qualifies as a secret due to the lack of coffee flavor, which blends perfectly into the extensive amount of cocoa taste and dairy richness. For this reason, it's worth mentioning when preparing the drink for any guests in case they're avoiding coffee or caffeine.