The Ultimate Guide To Buying And Eating Quail Eggs

For those of you curious about adding quail eggs to your diet or trying them for the first time, there's a lot you need to know about buying and eating them. Once you encounter these cute but fragile little eggs, you'll want to give them a try. However, their differences from chicken eggs and all the other types of eggs out there mean there's a lot to know. Once you understand their shells, texture, and content a little more, you'll know better what to do with them once purchased.

We've explored quail eggs from a variety of angles for you, including their taste, health benefits, uses, price, and where to find them. In creating our quail egg guide, we consulted Bob White, the co-owner of Broome County Quail in Endicott, New York. He was able to give us valuable first-hand information about buying and eating quail eggs from his experience with raising quail and selling their eggs. So next time you encounter quail eggs, this guide will help you make the most of your experience.