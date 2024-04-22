13 Canned Tomato Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Canned tomatoes are a pantry staple that home cooks should have on hand at all times. Versatile and generally inexpensive, they're perfect to use in a wide range of recipes in a pinch. For those fresh produce purists out there, canned tomatoes are often more flavorful than their fresh counterparts. Picked at peak ripeness, canned varieties are a good option in the winter and spring when tomatoes are out of season.

Tomatoes are a great source of vitamin C, potassium, and folate, making them a healthy addition to any meal no matter how you eat them. While you might assume that canned tomatoes are less rich in nutrients than fresh ones, they actually contain more lycopene. This antioxidant is responsible for the fruit's bright red color and thought to protect against environmental toxins and even some cancers.

Canned tomatoes come in many shapes and sizes 一 you have your choice of whole, crushed, diced, and stewed, as well as tomato sauce, puree, and paste. With so many options, it's difficult to know which ones are best for your recipe. Luckily, we've put together a list of ways to make the most of your cans, going beyond just plain old pasta sauce. These creative hacks may transform the way you cook with canned tomatoes.