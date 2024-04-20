Jersey Mike's Vs Subway: Which Is Better?

Anyone thinking Subway has cornered the market on custom sandwiches would be wise to consider Jersey Mike's as a worthy competitor. Both chains provide tempting menus filled with happy hoagies and groovy grinders, and each shop has its own following of hungry customers dedicated to the selections offered. There's so much overlap that it's as easy for a Subway diehard to be tempted toward a stop at Jersey Mike's if there's one on the way home as it is for a Jersey Mike's fanatic to swing by a Subway during a moment of deli-based desperation.

With such similarities on the table, which of these two fast food dynamos is the better option for anyone who might be on the fence about where to eat? Does one chain provide more satisfying selections or offer more appealing prices than the other? We couldn't live with the curiosity nagging at our appetites for one minute longer. We fired up the apps for both Jersey Mike's and Subway, placed orders for closely corresponding selections that included Italian subs, chips, drinks, and desserts, and tried them side-by-side to see which one makes the better option overall. We also took a look at the menus for prices and possibilities provided by these competitive eateries so we could make a determination once and for all.