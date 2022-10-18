Here's Why Some Subway Locations Won't Accept Coupons

When it comes to fast food, be it burgers or sandwiches, most customers aren't looking to pay top dollar for a meal. Let's use Subway as an example. You can get a footlong sandwich, some chips, and a drink for a relatively low cost compared to sitting down in a fancy restaurant. Granted, some may argue that the cheap price of the sandwich reflects its ingredients, but at the end of the day, it's a sandwich that's fast, easy, and not going to bust your wallet.

Of course, Subway has come under fire for how it handles its prices on more than a few occasions. A very notable example of this is the chain's famous $5 footlong sandwich promotion which, despite being a popular item at Subways across the nation, increased to $6 to combat rising price costs in 2016 (via Vox). Both employees and customers seem to have noticed that prices are climbing recently, with some on Reddit complaining that the prices of the subs are increasing substantially. Although one can credit the rising prices to recent inflation, Subway itself has been suffering from poor business recently, with the New York Post reporting the chain lost 1,000 locations in 2021.

Some have tried to push back against the rising prices by using coupons, only to discover that certain Subways aren't accepting them. What could be behind these Subways denying entirely legitimate customer coupons?