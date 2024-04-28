The 11 Best Cuts Of Steak To Buy At Sam's Club, According To Customers

It doesn't take a foodie or a carnivore connoisseur to tell the difference between a good steak and a bad one. A good steak is juicy, tender, and flavorful, while a bad one can be fatty, tough, and bland. While there's an argument to be made for finding a favorite local butcher and going there, there's also Sam's Club. It turns out they're pretty great for steak, and their meat is one of the best things to buy at Sam's Club.

There's something we need to say upfront to anyone who's going to be a bit of a skeptic about Sam's Club meats following a less-than-stellar experience at sister store Walmart — the two siblings are definitely not created equal. That's not just us saying that, it's the consensus over at the Pitmaster Club forums, too.

One administrator volunteered, "I too have to give a shoutout to Sam's, rarely ever disappointed." Another said, "We buy 90% of our meat at Sam's and have for years," while another offered a tip along with praise saying, "I have had consistently good meat buys with awesome markdowns on Wednesday evenings at my local club." Great steaks and the possibility of deep discounts? It's hard to beat that, so let's look at what other customers have to say about the best steaks to be found on the shelves of Sam's Club.