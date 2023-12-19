Your Sirloin Steak Deserves A Garlic-Herb Butter Upgrade

Sirloin steak tends to be a more wallet-friendly option than, say, New York strip or filet mignon, but this is good news for people who prefer to embellish their steak with some sort of topping. With the pricier steaks, people can get a little judgmental about how they should really be enjoyed in their pure and pristine state, but with cheaper cuts of beef such as sirloin, it's generally considered acceptable to break out the A.1. or Heinz 57.

If you'd like to upgrade your budget-priced beef without too much time, trouble, or expense, though, you can always use a compound butter. Just as a compound word is a mashup of two different words such as hot dog, ice cream, or blueberry, compound butter is a mashup (in fact, a literal one) of softened butter with one or more flavoring agents. In developer Christina Musgrave's sirloin steak recipe, she compounds her butter with garlic, basil, and oregano to give the steaks a little Italian-inspired flavor.