The Expert-Approved Marshmallow Mix-In You've Been Overlooking

There are so many different things you can do with a marshmallow, but some additions are more overlooked than others. To find which obscure mix-in you've been neglecting in your kitchen, Mashed spoke to Jessie Sheehan. Sheehan is a celebrated cookbook author, recipe developer, baker, and host of the number one baking podcast in the U.S., "She's My Cherry Pie." She also happens to have a number of delicious marshmallow-inspired recipes available on her website, Jessie Sheehan Bakes.

When asked about unexpected marshmallow mix-ins, Sheehan admitted to being "a bit of a purist," loving "a straight up vanilla marshmallow" as well as chocolate and peppermint marshmallows. However, she followed her nod toward standard flavors with "I've also seen marshmallows with candied ginger, and I love that idea."

Candied ginger is a zesty mix of sugar and spice, which adds an unexpected kick to the traditionally subtle marshmallow. It also complements chocolate beautifully, particularly when candied or crystallized, so if you're planning on making homemade marshmallows to top your decadent hot chocolate or mix in to your chocolate marshmallow crispy bars, candied ginger is a particularly worthy contender. You can buy ready-made candied ginger or make it yourself by cooking sliced ginger root in sugar-and-water syrup and rolling the finished product in sugar.