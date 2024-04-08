Ginger Is The Secret Ingredient For A Livelier Blueberry Bread

Many sweet recipes call for candied ginger, and some even specify that it be crystallized — this is the kind that's rolled in an outer coating of granulated sugar, making it extra crunchy. The reason why Patterson Watkins likes using crystallized ginger in this bread is because, as she points out, the sugar coating helps to keep the ginger chunks suspended in the batter.

Okay, so why the fresh ginger in addition to the candied kind? Fresh ginger is something you'll more commonly see used in recipes for savory dishes since it is powerful and pungent. Watkins, however, feels that a tea bread flavored with just candied ginger alone (plus blueberries, of course) isn't quite flavorful enough for her palate, so she adds a few teaspoons of chopped fresh ginger to the mix.

As the amount of fresh ginger is much less than that of the candied kind, there's less of a concern with the chunks sinking to the bottom of the cake. If you don't mind the possibility of scraping your knuckles, you could always skip the chopping step and grate the root with a microplane zester. Yet another option would be to swap out the fresh ginger for ¼ to ½ teaspoon of ground ginger, stirring this in along with the flour and other dry ingredients.