Mistakes Everyone Makes When Whipping Cream

Whipped cream is one of the most versatile embellishments for desserts. Light, fluffy, and with a subtle buttery sweet flavor, it complements just about any sweet dish, from brownies to milkshakes to pumpkin pie. It even tastes good with pancakes and French toast. If you've ever tried the stuff you get in aerosolized cans, you'll know that there is no comparison to homemade whipped cream. Sure, the canned version is convenient and might even be comparable in price, but with all the corn syrup and additives, it often tastes artificial and a bit hollow — like biting into a cloud of chemically sweetened air. In comparison, homemade whipped cream is rich, velvety, and full of subtle, layered flavors. There is a hint of savoriness to it that reins in the sweetness of sugary desserts and syrups, while its smooth, rich texture cannot be beaten by ice cream, custard, or milkshakes.

It's clear that making whipped cream in your own kitchen yields the best results, but it isn't always an easy task. Even though you only need one ingredient and a stand mixer, there are many pitfalls that can lead to irretrievably disappointing results. We talked to two experts to figure out the most common mistakes people make when whipping cream at home and how they can be avoided.