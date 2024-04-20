Who Is Valerie Bertinelli's Boyfriend?

Life can be full of surprises, particularly for a former child star-turned-rockstar wife-turned-third-act celebrity chef. Yes, we're talking about Valerie Bertinelli (as if the title didn't tip you off), a woman whose true charm lies in her reliability, from her lack of cordon bleu skills to her Instagram confessions about struggling with weight loss to telling People, "I was supposed to die with my six cats and my dog ... and very happily live the rest of my years alone" (very #lifegoals for anyone who's so over dating). Despite that bold assertion, it seems Bertinelli's life has taken yet another twist — after her divorce from her second husband Tom Vitale (the first was from her beloved Eddie Van Halen, who died a few years back), she is now dating a good-enough guy named Mike Goodnough.

Goodnough, who might have been in kindergarten around the time his new squeeze started starring in the '70s sitcom "One Day at a Time," is a corporate consultant based out of New York City. He also runs an X-formerly-Twitter account called The Hoarse Whisperer where he shares political soundbites and blogs at greater length on Substack where he gleefully announced in a recent post that yes, he is dating a celebrity. (That being the aforementioned Bertinelli, of course — this story would have turned dark in a hurry if he'd 'fessed up that he was two-timing her with Martha Stewart.)