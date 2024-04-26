The Biggest Food Recalls In Sam's Club History

It doesn't matter where you shop; Product recalls can impact any grocery store chain. While the odds of a recall impacting the food in your pantry are relatively slim, they happen often enough that it's worth staying on top of the latest recall news — especially if you purchase your groceries in bulk from a warehouse store like Sam's Club, where you may have unknowingly purchased a large amount of an item that's since been deemed unsafe.

The Walmart-owned, membership-only chain has experienced its fair share of product recalls since opening in 1983. Like any supermarket, it sells a wide variety of products from a long list of suppliers, which makes the occasional recall inevitable. Fear of contamination is typically the biggest reason for a recall, with everything from recorded salmonella outbreaks to complaints of foreign objects triggering cases in the past. Here are 13 of the biggest food recalls that had Sam's Club shoppers double-checking their kitchen shelves over the years.