The Biggest Food Recalls Of 2024 So Far

Food recalls are a scary and unfortunately, relatively common occurrence in today's consumer society. Often they make the news, but just as often, they don't. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) have special pages on their websites to announce food recalls. However, most people aren't going to check these government websites daily — if ever.

The fact of the matter is that unless you are paying special attention, it is unlikely that you'll hear about a food recall, especially a smaller-scale recall that does not make the national news. This can be frightening when you consider that food is recalled because there is proof that it presents a risk to the consumers who purchase it.

Food recalls can happen for a huge variety of reasons. Products may have been mislabeled, putting consumers at risk of ingesting allergens or substances they cannot eat. Sometimes, foreign substances like plastic somehow end up in food. The recalled items may also have been contaminated, leaving consumers susceptible to dangerous illnesses and bacteria, such as salmonella or listeria.

If you are worried that contaminated food may have somehow ended up in your pantry or fridge, here are the biggest food recalls that have occurred so far in 2024.