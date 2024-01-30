Recent US Foodborne Epidemics That'll Make You Cringe

Foodborne epidemics are scary, especially if you find yourself caught up in one. While the affected foods are seemingly random, certain categories seem to get hit more often than others. The result? Some people get sick, while others end up in the hospital or on their deathbeds. The culprits are usually listeria, salmonella, or E. coli. One of the most alarming things we noticed is that several of these epidemics spanned years, with numerous hospitalizations and even deaths before researchers put together enough clues to pinpoint the source.

We used the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) list of multi-state outbreak notices to identify the most cringeworthy foodborne epidemics of the past few years. Once you read about them, you're likely to think twice about eating some of the foods that have been the source of these outbreaks. Hopefully, you'll at least do a better job washing or cooking these foods. At a minimum, you'll want to keep your eyes open for recalls, especially if you're in an at-risk category based on age, pregnancy, or the state of your immune system.