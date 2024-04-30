The Unhealthiest Canned Foods You Can Find At The Store

Sweet convenience and sturdy durability make canned food a luxury that modern home cooks frequently use to their advantage. Being able to stock a pantry to the gills with fruits, vegetables, meats, and sauces for later use is akin to grocery shopping time travel; you can arrange your dining options weeks in advance and have everything on hand when needed — and without requiring a wormhole or a time machine. Once you know the secrets of canned food shopping, it's practically impossible not to want to stack your cabinets with all the elements you need for a wealth of delicious meals that come from a can.

But there are drawbacks to canned foods that make selecting the right products an important task. Among the many myths about canned food and its potentially questionable impact on your physiology are some food facts that prove true. Preservatives like sodium and syrups can have a detrimental effect on the healthfulness of even the most beneficial canned foods. Some items load up on unhealthy fats and strange additives too, taking you even further afield from the prospects of nutritious dining. We scouted out the unhealthiest canned foods found in grocery store aisles to make sure you know what you're better off leaving out of your collection.