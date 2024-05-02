The Underrated Cuts Of Meat Ben Ford Wants You To Eat - Exclusive

Chef Ben Ford is known for his love of meat. He was an early adopter of what's called "nose to tail" or "snout to tail" cooking, which involves using every part of an animal. This movement has gained traction as more people become committed to sustainable eating. Given Ford's vast experience with meat, we wanted to find out what underrated cuts he likes to bring to the table. In an exclusive interview, Ford told us that one of his favorite pieces is beef heart, which he is sad to find isn't more popular in the U.S.

Ford gained a taste for it while abroad, but when he came back, it was nowhere to be found, so naturally, he learned to prepare it himself. Although not currently a popular choice in the U.S., Ford appreciates that — with a little knowledge and effort — a beef heart can be transformed into something "truly wonderful," as he put it. Despite being an organ, beef heart tends to taste more like a steak than it does like kidney or other popular organ meats.

Ford also mentioned that he enjoys lamb neck, something that definitely doesn't leave much to the imagination. While not a common cut, if properly prepared then lamb neck proves to be a juicy and versatile piece of meat.