Milk Is The Creamy Ingredient You Should Marinate Your Tuna Steaks In

When preparing seafood, particularly fish like tuna, it's inevitable that at some point in time, there will be a strong smell to contend with. While this doesn't automatically mean your fish has gone bad, it's also not something you want lingering around your house as you cook (or persisting after preparation). Luckily, there's an easy solution and you probably already have it in your refrigerator. Use milk as a marinade for your stinky tuna!

The strong smell of tuna and other seafood is because of a compound known as trimethylamine or TMA. Luckily, a protein in milk called casein can help get rid of the strong smell because it actually latches onto TMA and removes it once the milk is rinsed away. Leftover buttermilk also has casein and can therefore be used as a substitute for regular milk, but the flavor is notably tangier and more noticeable, even after your tuna steaks are rinsed. Whatever milk you choose, after soaking the tuna steak should be rinsed under cold water until the water runs clear to minimize that milky taste in the steak or a film that can cause an unwanted brown crust when cooked. To know if the odor is gone, trust your nose — just rinse the milk and smell the steak. It's also a good idea to pat the steaks dry with a paper towel to remove any moisture before you season them so the seasoning sticks better to the meat.