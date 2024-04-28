Why Lamb Neck Belongs On More Restaurant Menus

As far as meats are concerned, lamb neck possesses unparalleled flavor and tenderness. This often overlooked and underappreciated cut is derived from the muscles surrounding the vertebrae, making it arguably the tastiest cut of lamb. Preparing lamb neck demands patience, skill, and care to unlock its full gastronomic splendor. Its allure lies in its composition — an interplay of lean muscles and succulent marbling — a crucial factor in high-quality meat. Through grilling, roasting, or slow cooking methods like braising or stewing, these collagen-rich connective tissues dissolve into a luscious, velvety texture with a flavor often described as a blend of umami and earthy intertwined with delicate hints of sweetness and gaminess, making it a perfect inclusion on more restaurant menus.

Lamb neck is a versatile cut of meat that lends itself to a plethora of recipes, from hearty stews and aromatic curries to elegant presentations fit for discerning palates. Lamb is consumed all around the globe, but especially in Mongolia, Bahrain, and Iceland. When lamb meat is served at eateries, consumers have the chance to savor a true global delight. For instance, Moroccan tagine is a soul-soothing comfort dish made in a vessel of the same name, often consisting of lamb neck seasoned with an array of spices, dried fruits, and herbs. Lamb neck can also be used to rustle up a French confit, in which the meat is slowly poached in rendered fat.