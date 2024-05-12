11 Unhealthiest Cereals You Can Buy

It's one of the most commonly eaten breakfasts across the states for good reason. Loved by morning go-getters and midnight snackers alike, cereal is the social chameleon of foods. It's quick, it's efficient, it's tasty. Despite its good merits, cereal isn't immune to bad press. The real reason Mr Kellogg invented cereal in 1895 was to create a health food. But since then, there's been a shift. Bowls of unsweetened Kellogg's have been replaced with chocolate-flavored, yogurt-coated, sugar-dusted breakfasts.

So what's the issue? Registered dietitian, Charlotte Furman, told The Whole U that she'd limit processed cereals "...which contain a lot of added sugars and little nutritional value." Instead, she puts emphasis on protein and fiber, which will make you fuller for longer. And here's the thing, there are lots of cereals out there which are much better for you. The cereals you should be eating are full of fiber, protein, and whole grains, and are low in salt and sugar. But when the craving for a bowl of kid's cereal hits, an omelet isn't going to cut it. So if you are reaching for the box, here are the unhealthiest ones to leave on the shelf.