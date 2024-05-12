Buttery Ham And Cheese Biscuits
If you're looking to make a comforting baked good that's as easy as it is delicious, recipe developer Milena Manolova might have the perfect recipe for you: buttery ham and cheese biscuits. These biscuits are a wonderful combination of flaky, buttery goodness, savory ham, and sharp cheddar cheese, making them an irresistible choice for breakfast, brunch, or even a tasty snack. Plus, they come together in no time, and you can even prep them ahead of time to pop into the oven to bake right before serving.
Plain biscuits are an enduringly popular treat, but sometimes it's fun to change things up and add some different flavors. Inspired by the desire to create a more substantial and satisfying biscuit, we've combined the savory goodness of ham and cheddar cheese with a perfectly flaky buttery biscuit. In this classic flavor combination, the ham pairs perfectly with the bold flavor of the sharp cheddar cheese, while the biscuit adds a hint of sweetness and a flaky, tender texture. The cheese not only adds a sharp burst of flavor but also contributes to the biscuit's texture, making it tender and moist. These buttery ham and cheese biscuits are perfect for on-the-go snacking, and you can make a batch ahead of time and enjoy them throughout the week.
Gather all the ingredients for the buttery ham and cheese biscuits recipe
For this recipe, you need less than 10 simple ingredients: all-purpose flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, ham, cheddar cheese, butter, and milk.
You can use a variety of ham in your biscuits, depending on your personal preference and availability. Some options include honey ham, a savory ham glazed with honey that can add a touch of sweetness to the biscuits. If you prefer savory over sweet, then country ham is a good choice, it has a salty, smoky flavor and a drier texture. Prosciutto, which is similar to country ham is another good option. Black Forest ham, a variety of dry-cured smoked ham is also a good choice.
Step 1: Combine the dry ingredients
In a bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt.
Step 2: Add ham and cheese
Mix in the ham and shredded cheese. Set aside.
Step 3: Grate the butter
Grate the cold butter.
Step 4: Combine the flour and butter
Add the butter to the flour mixture.
Step 5: Add the milk
Pour in the milk and mix everything until it forms a rough dough.
Step 6: Shape the dough
Transfer the dough to a floured surface and use your hands to shape the dough into a square shape.
Step 7: Divide the dough
Cut the dough into 9 pieces.
Step 8: Place the biscuits on a baking tray
Transfer the biscuits to a parchment paper-lined baking tray, leaving about 1-2 inches between each biscuit.
Step 9: Freeze the biscuits
Freeze the biscuits for 20 minutes.
Step 10: Preheat the oven
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 11: Bake the biscuits
Bake on the middle rack for 18-20 minutes.
Step 12: Serve and enjoy
Remove the biscuits from the oven, serve and enjoy.
What are some tips for making perfect ham and cheese biscuits?
Making biscuits seems like a fairly simple operation, but if you're not careful, you can end up with a dry and stodgy result. Luckily there are some easy steps you can take to make the perfect tender and buttery ham and cheese biscuits. For starters, be sure to keep the ingredients cold. Use cold flour and butter (frozen is best) to help create a flakier texture in the biscuits. Grate frozen butter and keep it in the freezer until you are ready to mix it with the rest of the ingredients. If you can, keep some flour in the freezer or fridge because cold flour will help to keep the butter from melting too fast.
Don't overmix the dough, which can result in tough, dense biscuits. Mix just until the ingredients are combined. To create layers in the biscuits, fold the dough a few times before cutting it into squares. This will help create flaky, fluffy biscuits. Baking the biscuits at a high temperature (around 425-450 F) helps them rise quickly and develop a golden-brown exterior while maintaining a soft and tender interior. Also, make sure to use a sharp knife or biscuit cutter. If you are using a biscuit cutter, don't twist the cutter when cutting the biscuits, as this can seal the edges and prevent them from rising properly.
How can I serve ham and cheese biscuits?
Ham and cheese biscuits are incredibly versatile and can be served in a variety of ways. You can simply enjoy them on their own as a snack throughout the day. They're perfect for packing in lunchboxes or taking on the go. You can also split them in half and fill them with scrambled eggs, bacon, or sausage for a hearty breakfast. Serve the biscuits alongside fresh fruit, like sliced strawberries, grapes, or melon, for a balanced breakfast or brunch.
Another option is to pair them with a bowl of creamy soup, like tomato soup or potato soup, or a hearty chili for a satisfying lunch or dinner. Serve the biscuits alongside a green salad for a light and refreshing meal. For brunch, you can pair them with scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, and a fresh fruit salad. You can even cut them into smaller pieces before baking and serve them as an appetizer at your next gathering, just be sure to adjust the cooking time. They pair well with a variety of dipping sauces, like honey mustard or barbecue sauce.
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ tablespoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup diced cooked ham
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ½ cup (1 stick) cold unsalted butter
- 1 cup cold milk
- In a bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt.
- Mix in the ham and shredded cheese. Set aside.
- Grate the cold butter.
- Add the butter to the flour mixture.
- Pour in the milk and mix everything until it forms a rough dough.
- Transfer the dough to a floured surface and use your hands to shape the dough into a square shape.
- Cut the dough into 9 pieces.
- Transfer the biscuits to a parchment paper-lined baking tray, leaving about 1-2 inches between each biscuit.
- Freeze the biscuits for 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Bake on the middle rack for 18-20 minutes.
- Remove the biscuits from the oven, serve and enjoy.
|Calories per Serving
|368
|Total Fat
|19.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0
|Cholesterol
|57.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|34.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|3.3 g
|Sodium
|577.2 mg
|Protein
|12.3 g