Buttery Ham And Cheese Biscuits

If you're looking to make a comforting baked good that's as easy as it is delicious, recipe developer Milena Manolova might have the perfect recipe for you: buttery ham and cheese biscuits. These biscuits are a wonderful combination of flaky, buttery goodness, savory ham, and sharp cheddar cheese, making them an irresistible choice for breakfast, brunch, or even a tasty snack. Plus, they come together in no time, and you can even prep them ahead of time to pop into the oven to bake right before serving.

Plain biscuits are an enduringly popular treat, but sometimes it's fun to change things up and add some different flavors. Inspired by the desire to create a more substantial and satisfying biscuit, we've combined the savory goodness of ham and cheddar cheese with a perfectly flaky buttery biscuit. In this classic flavor combination, the ham pairs perfectly with the bold flavor of the sharp cheddar cheese, while the biscuit adds a hint of sweetness and a flaky, tender texture. The cheese not only adds a sharp burst of flavor but also contributes to the biscuit's texture, making it tender and moist. These buttery ham and cheese biscuits are perfect for on-the-go snacking, and you can make a batch ahead of time and enjoy them throughout the week.