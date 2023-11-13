Vegan But Hearty Lentil Chili Recipe

While many vegan recipes make use of plant-based meat substitutes, these really aren't necessary for chili as legumes are hearty and flavorful enough that they do a great job of standing in for meat all by themselves. "This lentil chili recipe," says developer Feta Topalu, "closely resembles a classic chili recipe, except the beef is swapped out with lentils." She notes that because there is no need to brown the meat (or meat substitute), she feels that "This lentil chili is easier and quicker to cook than the classic chili." As far as the flavor goes, she says "It has the same spices, but the lentils add earthy tones to this dish."

Topalu admits that "This chili is not very spicy," but that is something you can easily remedy by making a few tweaks to the recipe. Topalu's suggestion is that you saute some chopped jalapeño along with the onions or add crushed red pepper or cayenne along with the spices. You could also add some hot sauce either as the chili is cooking or once it's in your bowl.