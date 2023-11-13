Vegan But Hearty Lentil Chili Recipe
While many vegan recipes make use of plant-based meat substitutes, these really aren't necessary for chili as legumes are hearty and flavorful enough that they do a great job of standing in for meat all by themselves. "This lentil chili recipe," says developer Feta Topalu, "closely resembles a classic chili recipe, except the beef is swapped out with lentils." She notes that because there is no need to brown the meat (or meat substitute), she feels that "This lentil chili is easier and quicker to cook than the classic chili." As far as the flavor goes, she says "It has the same spices, but the lentils add earthy tones to this dish."
Topalu admits that "This chili is not very spicy," but that is something you can easily remedy by making a few tweaks to the recipe. Topalu's suggestion is that you saute some chopped jalapeño along with the onions or add crushed red pepper or cayenne along with the spices. You could also add some hot sauce either as the chili is cooking or once it's in your bowl.
Collect the ingredients for the vegan but hearty lentil chili
The chili itself is made of lentils cooked in a base of crushed tomatoes, diced tomatoes, and vegetable broth. Onions and garlic lend their flavor, as do chili powder, paprika, cumin, oregano, salt, and pepper. You'll also need olive oil for frying stuff, plus some red onion, cilantro, and jalapeño to make a colorful garnish once the chili's been cooked.
Step1: Warm up the oil
Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.
Step 2: Fry the onion
Add the onion and saute for 2 minutes.
Step 3: Fry the garlic
Add the garlic and saute for 30 more seconds.
Step 4: Add the liquid, lentils, tomatoes, and seasoning to the pot
Stir in the vegetable broth, lentils, crushed and diced tomatoes, chili powder, paprika, cumin, oregano, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil.
Step 5: Reduce the heat
Cover and reduce heat to medium-low.
Step 6: Simmer the chili
Simmer for 25 to 30 minutes. Add more salt and pepper to taste, if desired.
Step 7: Garnish the chili before eating it
Serve with diced red onion, chopped cilantro, and sliced jalapeños.
How can I serve this vegan but hearty lentil chili?
You may be wondering if chili made with lentils requires different types of add-ins than chili made with beans. According to Topalu, no, it does not. Her preference is for standard chili toppings and in addition to the onions, cilantro, and jalapeños she's using here, she also suggests avocados, lime wedges, corn or tortilla chips, sour cream, and shredded cheese (or vegan substitutes for these last two items if you want the chili to remain entirely plant-based).
As far as what to eat with the chili to make it into a meal, Topalu suggests, "Side dishes that can be served with lentil chili are: baked potatoes, cornbread muffins ... or white steamed rice." A green salad would make for a great accompaniment, as well, while Topalu says you can also pair the chili with sandwiches in order to make an even heartier meal. Her personal preference would be grilled cheese, but you can again opt for a plant-based substitute if you wish. While vegan cheese might not be very melty, the meal will remain dairy-free,
What should you do with leftover chili?
If you're a meal prepper, Topalu cautions that this dish may not be well-suited for preparing in advance. While she tells us that you can always chop up the onions, cilantro, and jalapeños or do whatever else is necessary to get your desired toppings ready ahead of time, she feels that "The chili is best made [on the] day" you will be eating it.
If you are unable to finish all six servings in a single sitting, though, there's no need to let it go to waste. If you refrigerate the leftovers in an airtight container, they should stay reasonably fresh for about three days and you can simply reheat a single portion on the stove or microwave or pack it in your lunch to bring to work. If you would like to keep leftover chili for longer than three days, though, freezing it is also an option.
