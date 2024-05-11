Tasty Toppings Chefs Use To Upgrade Classic Eggs Benedict

It's a quintessential brunch dish enjoyed by restaurant diners and home cooks across the nation and beyond — eggs Benedict. This reliable classic is cherished for its mouth-watering combination of flavors and textures, typically consisting of a toasted English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce.

In the words of Chef Patrick O'Connell of The Inn at Little Washington, "Nothing is more sensual than a poached egg." O'Connell advocates using simple, high-quality ingredients for eggs Benedict, stating, "You want to start with the freshest egg you can find."

But what if we told you there are ways to elevate this dish to even greater levels of deliciousness? That's right — there's a whole world of Benedict toppings to explore. With the help of some expert chefs, we're here to guide you through some tempting options that will add a mouthwatering twist to this dish, from classics like smoked salmon and avocado to the more unconventional.

Chef Shane Schaibly of First Watch restaurants tells Mashed that the key to a great eggs Benedict is finding the balance between style and flavor. "You want toppings that are not only going to taste great but also lead to a killer presentation," Schaibly explains. "We've seen among Gen Z and younger generations that making a dish 'Instagrammable' is just as key of an ingredient as the actual toppings themselves." So, let's dive into some of the delicious and innovative twists that can upgrade this brunch staple.