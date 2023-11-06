Tips For Making Perfectly Crispy Hash Browns Every Time

With their buttery crust and soft interior, hash browns are the holy grail of breakfast food, a beautifully simple union of textures and flavor. But if you've ever tried to replicate mouth-watering restaurant hash browns at home, you have probably discovered the hard way that producing crispy results is a lot more challenging than it looks. The most common outcome is a rubbery, oily heap of grated potatoes that no amount of salt can salvage.

The process is simple enough: Just combine shredded potatoes, salt, and fat in a pan and cook them until they are crispy and browned on the outside and soft and pale in the middle. It's three ingredients and one pan. It should be easier than pancakes. And yet, if you poke around the internet or peruse a bookshelf of cookbooks, you are certain to find an abundance of conflicting tips, techniques, and ironclad rules that leave you feeling even less enlightened and a good deal less confident about recreating the perfect hash. Do you use cooked potatoes or raw potatoes? Should you soak them first to remove the starch or leave them as is? Should they be paper thin to maximize crispiness or thick and chunky to maximize the soft center? It's enough to make even the most self-assured home cooks hurl their aprons into the corner and head for the nearest McDonald's. But don't despair. There is a no-fail formula for producing crispy hash browns every single time, and we have all the details.