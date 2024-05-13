The Biggest Mistakes To Avoid When Grocery Shopping At Walmart

As prices have risen over the past few years, more people have either started shopping at Walmart or started shopping at the store more frequently. The company is the No. 1 grocery retailer in the U.S., known for lower prices and convenient one-stop shopping at its supercenters. Walmart offers groceries at all three of its store types, from smaller offerings at regular stores to a complete grocery selection at its Neighborhood Markets and the aforementioned supercenters. Groceries account for 60% of the company's sales at the time of writing, and the company plans to add 300 new Bettergoods products before the end of 2024.

If you're one of those who are new (or relatively so) to Walmart, you could shop there as you would at any other grocery store. However, you'd be missing out on certain benefits and savings if you did that. Instead, take a look at the biggest mistakes to avoid when grocery shopping at Walmart so that you can get the best value for your money.