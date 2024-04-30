Walmart Just Launched Bettergoods, A New Private Food Brand

One trend in recent years is for grocery chains to offer what might be termed premium generics — Kroger rolled out its Private Selection and Simple Truth lines in the mid-teens, while Target released Good & Gather in 2019. Walmart may be a bit late to this private label party, but it seems the company finally got there. Perhaps in response to the upswing in store-brand purchasing that coincided with skyrocketing grocery prices, the chain has just released a line called bettergoods, which, as the name implies is meant to be a somewhat higher-end option to the budget-minded Great Value line of store-brand products.

According to a Walmart press release, most of the bettergoods items are not intended to be brand-name knockoffs and are unique to the store. Although they are intended to be on-trend and high quality, the products are still meant to be priced as affordable luxuries. None of the items at present cost more than $15, while the majority range from $2 to $5.