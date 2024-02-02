Big Changes Are Coming To Walmart In 2024

As 2024 comes to a start, the winds of change are blowing through Walmart, and they are poised to shape the retail giant's landscape in ways that blend innovation, customer-centricity, and a commitment to employee welfare. Since its opening in 1962, Walmart has constantly evolved to meet the needs and expectations of its customer base. It has done so in such a way that, per Statista, in 2023 alone, Walmart witnessed a staggering 240 million customer visits per week across its stores worldwide.

Throughout its journey, Walmart has adapted to the evolving retail environment by finding ways to improve the shopping experience for people looking for groceries, household items, clothing, and more. The upcoming changes in 2024 include shorter lines by the exit, drone deliveries, and a partnership within online games. For instance, Walmart's strategic changes for the year strongly rely on cutting-edge technological advancements for two out of three of the company's divisions: Sam's Club (its members-only warehouse retailer) and Walmart U.S. (the one that generates the majority of the company's sales), via Statista. The retailer is also making investments in fostering a positive culture for its workforce, emphasizing the well-being and development of its associates. Keep reading to learn about the changes on the horizon for this year, whether you are an employee or a shopper at Walmart.