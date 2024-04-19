Walmart Vs Target: What To Know Before Grocery Shopping At Each

It may have sent shockwaves through the grocery world when Walmart started carrying groceries in 1988, with Target following suit in 1995. The move certainly had grocery chains quaking in their produce sections as they scrambled to keep their customer base coming through the doors. Three decades and change later, grabbing groceries at these two leading companies is a no-brainer, especially when time is tight and funds are trim. With the ever-evolving grocery store landscape shifting at will, Walmart and Target have become formidable alternatives for shoppers. But are Target grocery prices really higher than the average retailer? And is buying groceries at Walmart ever a good idea?

With both retailers slinging eats and treats to an always-hungry audience, there's bound to be a preference among shoppers — a distinction made not just by the store itself but also by the quality, availability, and price of the groceries found in each. It's important to shop comparatively to make sure you're getting the best deal and making the most of your time. We wondered how Walmart and Target match up when it comes to getting grub where you also get your guitars and garden gear. So we did a little comparison to quell the curiosity and help you make more informed shopping decisions. To keep things balanced, we focused on Walmart and Target Superstores and left out the stand-alone Walmart Neighborhood Market. Having shopped at both extensively, we have an insider's view of what sells and what doesn't at each.